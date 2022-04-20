Caribbean End of Year Report RMRP 2021 - December 2021

Overview

2021 was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination campaigns to mitigate its impacts. During this year, R4V partners’ work revolved around supporting refugees and migrants to meet their basic needs and to aid them in coping with increased vulnerability caused by the pandemic. Partners also focused on ensuring refugees’ and migrants’ access to COVID-19 vaccinations and related health treatments, adapting activities to remote modalities and continuing activities and projects mapped out in the RMRP 2021.

Partners estimated the population in need within the Caribbean sub-region which consists of Aruba, Curaçao, Dominican Republic, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, had increased by almost 13% as of December 2021, when compared with the previous year. Although needs kept rising, funds remained limited and the Caribbean RMRP received less than 30% of its funding requirements. Nevertheless, partners responded to the needs of refugees and migrants and host community members, reaching almost 70,000 persons in need with various forms of direct and indirect assistance across the Caribbean between January and December 2021. Nonetheless, constrained funding compelled R4V platform partners to prioritize those who would be assisted through a needs-based approach which channelled aid to the most vulnerable.