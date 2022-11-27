Aruba and Curaçao Fact Sheet, September - October 2022

Aruba and Curaçao host the largest number of Venezuelan refugees and migrants in the world compared to their local population, ranking first and third, with 159 and 102 displaced people per 1,000 inhabitants, respectively.

As of the end of 2021, an estimated 34,000 Venezuelan refugees and migrants were living in Aruba and Curaçao.

UNHCR provides information and guidance on the asylum process, regularization, and documentation for refugees and asylum seekers while assisting with local integration opportunities for vulnerable population.