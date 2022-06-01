Aruba and Curaçao Fact Sheet, March - April 2022

As of December 2021, there are some 17,000 Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Aruba as well as 17,000 in Curaçao.

Aruba and Curaçao continue to receive Venezuelan refugees and migrants, who often undertake dangerous journeys to reach safety and stability

Context

Aruba and Curaçao host the largest number of Venezuelan refugees and migrants compared to the local population in the world. Both islands rank 1 st and 3rd, with 159 and 102 displaced people per 1,000 inhabitants, respectively. While most arrived as tourists or with an initial permit, many overstayed and remain with irregular status, without access to public health and social services.

The 1967 Protocol to the 1951 Refugee Convention applies to Aruba. Curaçao does not consider itself bound by the Protocol, thus accessibility to obtain a regular status is limited. This situation exposes Venezuelans to abuse, exploitation, and detention. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated risks and vulnerabilities, as livelihoods became difficult to secure. Both Aruba and Curaçao have included refugees and migrants in COVID19 vaccination campaigns to help curb the spread of the virus.

Considering the small size and limited absorption capacity of both islands, UNHCR continues to engage with partners, including under the Response for Venezuelans (R4V) Caribbean platform, to facilitate access to legal counseling and assistance, primary healthcare, assistance to more vulnerable refugees and migrants - including survivors of gender-based violence - integration, peaceful co-existence, and self-reliance.