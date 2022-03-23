Aruba and Curaçao Fact Sheet, January - February 2022

As of December 2021, there are an estimated of 17,000 Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Aruba and 17,000 in Curaçao.

Aruba and Curaçao continue to receive the outflow of Venezuelan refugees and migrants, who often undertake dangerous journeys to reach safety.

UNHCR continues to provide access to the asylum process, with more than 1,200 asylum-seekers having received UNHCR documentation and refugee status determination between January and February 2022.

CONTEXT

Aruba and Curaçao host the largest number of Venezuela refugees and migrants compared to the local population in the world, ranking 1st and 3rd, with 159 and 102 displaced people per 1,000 inhabitants, respectively.

While most arrived at the islands as tourists or with an init permit, many overstayed and remain in an irregular status without access to public health and social services. The 196 Protocol to the 1951 Refugee Convention applies to Aruba However, Curaçao does not consider itself bound by th instrument, and - therefore - there are no easily accessible avenues to obtain a regular status. This situation exposes Venezuelans to abuse, exploitation, and detention. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated these risks and vulnerabilities, as livelihoods have become difficult secure. On the other hand, both Aruba and Curaçao have included refugees and migrants in COVID-19 vaccination campaigns to help curb the spread of the virus.

Considering the small size and limited absorption capacity of both islands, UNHCR continues to engage with partners, including under the Response for Venezuelans (R4V) Caribbean platform, to facilitate access to legal counselling and legal assistance, primary healthcare, assistance to vulnerable refugees and migrants - including survivors of gender-based violence - integration, peaceful co-existence, and self-reliance.