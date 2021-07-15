Aruba and Curaçao Fact sheet, April – June 2021

An estimated 17,000 Venezuelan refugees and migrants reside in Aruba and 17,000 in Curaçao.

Partners report that the pandemic continues to lead to a significant rise of intimate partner violence. Specific vulnerabilities also exist among people presumed to have been trafficked and/or engaged in sex work, including women, girls and people from the LGBTIcommunity.

UNHCR provides information and guidance on the asylum process, to refugees and asylum seekers, while exploring local integration opportunities and assisting the most in need.