World Vision Armenia: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Situation Report - November 2, 2020

Situation Overview

Armed conflict erupted on the 27 of September in Nagorno-Karabakh - a disputed territory between Armenia and Azerbaijan, mainly populated by ethnic Armenians. Fighting along the line of contact continues with differing levels of intensity, with usage of artillery and armored vehicles.The roads to that region are reported to be unsafe for travel.

Agreement on ceasefire was negotiated three times during past weeks; however, it was broken each time, with both sides accusing one another on the violation of the agreement.

Over the past weeks, at least 36 civilians, including four children, are reported to be amongst over 1,000 casualties.

World Vision operates area programmes in areas impacted by the crisis.These include programmes of Sisian, Kapan, Ijevan, Noyemberyan,Tchambarak and Vardenis areas. Situation vulnerability is exacerbated by the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in Armenia. If before the escalation daily number of new COVID-19 cases were around 400, in around a month after the escalation of the conflict the daily number of new COVID-19 cases is more than 2,000.