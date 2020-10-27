WHO delivers emergency medical supplies in response to conflict in and around Nagorno-Karabakh

In response to the continued escalation of conflict in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, WHO is delivering shipments of medical supplies, consisting of trauma and surgical kits, to Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Hundreds of civilians have been injured during the recent escalation of hostilities. Those affected by the conflict require immediate access to health services and medicines. Emergency supplies arrived in Yerevan on 23 October 2020 and those destined for Baku are in transit.

The supplies include trauma kits, with each containing medicines and supplies necessary to ensure the post-traumatic care of 100 injured people. Provided to the ministries of health in Armenia and Azerbaijan, they are used across the public health systems to provide care to those in need.

WHO/Europe’s health emergency team and country offices have been working with both ministries of health and local health authorities to rapidly identify and address the health needs of affected populations and those who have been displaced.

An immediate cessation of hostilities is vital to preserve access to health services, keep health care workers safe and prevent the continued spread of COVID-19.