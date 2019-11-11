11 Nov 2019

WFP school feeding programme in Aragatsotn goes national

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 11 Nov 2019 View Original

YEREVAN – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today handed over its school feeding programme in Aragatsotn province to the Government of the Republic of Armenia. Since 2012, WFP has been implementing and managing a school feeding programme in the province, providing children with daily nutritious meals.

Aragatsotn is the sixth province where WFP has handed over its school feeding programme to the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The government has already been managing and implementing school feeding in five other provinces; Shirak, Syunik, Tavush, Vayots Dzor and Ararat.

The Government of Armenia considers school feeding essential elements of its investment in the future of young people and of its drive for zero hunger by 2030. In its focus on education as well as on improved health and nutrition, it is supported by WFP and other partners, particularly the Russian Federation.

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyuny attended the handover ceremony along with WFP Representative and Country Director Jelena Milosevic and representatives from the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia, the Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute of the Russian Federation and the Sustainable School Food Foundation.

“Thanks to the long-standing partnership with the Government of Armenia and the constant support from the Russian Federation, the school feeding programme in Armenia sets a perfect example of what can happen when we all work together towards one common goal: helping a new generation realise its full potential and push its country’s future forward,” said Milosevic.

In 2010, the Government of Armenia, WFP and their strategic partners collaborated to improve nutrition, education and social protection and build a nationally-owned, sustainable national school feeding programme. The programme now provides 100,000 children with daily nutritious meals across the country.

WFP also supports schools in establishing vegetable gardens and orchards to provide children with fresh fruit and vegetables for a more balanced diet. Moreover, the school feeding programme helps boost the economy through the purchase of fresh produce from local producers and small farmers.

In the next five years, WFP will use school feeding programme to help improve the food security and nutrition in Armenian by providing schools with greenhouses, solar panels and bakeries. WFP also plans to promote nutrition awareness through special workshops.

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

Contact

For more information please contact (email address: hripsime.ohanyan@wfp.org):
Hripsime Ohanyan, Communications Officer
WFP/Yerevan, Mob. +374 96 937 006

