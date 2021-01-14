WFP provides one-time food assistance for people affected by COVID-19 crisis in Armenia

Yerevan, ARMENIA – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), in partnership with the Armenian Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MLSA), started this week distributing a one-off food ration for 44,000 vulnerable people who have been affected by the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WFP has identified people receiving assistance based on the findings of a Food Security Assessment WFP conducted in July and August 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. WFP and MLSA are prioritising the poorest families especially those who have at least 3 children or children with special needs, as well as pregnant women and children under five.

According to the nationwide assessment, more than 15% of respondents said the COVID-19 had made them food insecure forcing them to resort to negative coping strategies. About half families surveyed said they had exhausted their savings, incurred debt, or were purchasing food on credit.

The ration covers a family’s basic food needs for two months and is targeting people in the two most densely populated regions in Armenia; Yerevan and Kotayk The MLSA has identified 12 locations in Yerevan and 11 locations in Kotayk for delivery and distribution. District authorities and municipalities will receive WFP food commodities and carry out distributions. WFP has set up a helpline, 096 120 400, and an email address armenia.BFM@wfp.org to receive feedback, requests or complaints related to these distributions.

# # #

