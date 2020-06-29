WFP Armenia - Towards the Nationalisation of the School Feeding Programme

The World Food Programme (WFP) has been implementing the School Feeding Programme since 2010 across ten provinces in Armenia, thanks to the strategic multi-year support of the Russian Federation. Considering School Feeding as a national priority, the Government of Armenia is financially committing and support the nationalisation of the programme.

Since 2017, WFP has started the nationalization of the School Feeding programme, gradually handing over one province each year, with the full nationalisation by 2023. Currently, the School Feeding Programme is implemented by WFP in four provinces – Kotayk, Armavir, Lori and Gegharkunik – with Gegharkunik to join the National School Feeding Programme in Autumn 2020. As of 2020, 40,000 children are under the WFP programme, while 60,000 are already under the national programme.

Traditional school feeding model focuses on the capacity building of the school personnel to ensure the management and preparation of daily meals and cash transfer modality. The handover process in case of traditional school feeding is presented in Figure 3.