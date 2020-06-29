WFP Armenia - Disaster Risk Reduction Initiatives

Located in the mountainous southern region of the Caucasus, Armenia is ranked among the 60 most disaster-prone countries in the world and is further impacted by the Nagorno-Karabakh’s conflict dynamics since the early ‘90s. To that, the geopolitics of Armenia and its neighboring countries result in the closure of two out of the four borders of the country, leaving open only the northern and southern corridors with Georgia and Iran respectively, thus further endangering humanitarian responses in case of potential shocks. The country has been experiencing different macroeconomic progresses which have been followed by the implementation of structural reforms over the last decade but their results have not reached the Armenian society equally. This resulted into a weak, unevenly-distributed growth and created structural inefficiencies leaving the population, economy and environment to be highly vulnerable to external shocks. In line with national strategies and action plans, WFP and its partners recognize the presence of some existent, critical, yet surmountable gaps related to Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) around the incomplete decentralization of disaster management, the population education on DRR, needs assessments, and the capacity development of national and international actors. Together with the Government, WFP has formulated a five-year plan to improve the resilience of the Armenian society directly supporting the improved access to nutritious food via its nutrition-sensitive Food Value Chains, the strengthening of national systems to address malnutrition and the creation of a transformative School Feeding Programme.