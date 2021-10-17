WFP Armenia Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

0 people assisted in September 2021

US$0 cash-based transfers made

0 mt of food assistance distributed

US$1.5 m six months (October 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP in partnership with the Social and Industrial Food Service Instituted (SIFI), organized the inauguration of the “Arpi Community Development Project” in September. The project aims to promote a nutritional and economically sustainable school feeding programme by increasing the community’s ability to self-fund the programme. Within the framework of the project, WFP will be investing in local businesses to ensure their profitability. In return, these local businesses will invest in the school feeding programme for multiple years to come. Schools received greenhouses to grow seasonable fruits and vegetables to contribute to the school feeding programme.

• In September, WFP launched a small project funded by the South-South Triangular Cooperation where communities are given the opportunity to increase their agricultural outputs. Renewable energy is the core of this project. A solar station is installed in a community building, and the savings in electricity costs are then invested in community’s agricultural development. Lessons learned will be shared with WFP’s China office.

• In October 2020 WFP started working with six national partners to support 41 school gardens and offer critical agricultural educational opportunity for students. The assets were handed over to the schools in September 2021.

• WFP with the assistance of the RBC Social Behaviour Change Campaign (SBCC) expert, conducted three workshops for teachers: two were related to lifestyle curriculum materials and one was on SBCC methods in education, to introduce the behaviour change approach in the education practice.