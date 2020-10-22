WFP Armenia Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

0 people assisted in September 2020

0 USD cash-based transfers made

0 MT of food assistance distributed

Operational Updates

• While schools reopened on September 15th, COVID-19 prevention measures do not allow schools to prepare daily meals. WFP and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport (MESCS) agreed to distribute take-home rations to ensure the continued access to food and nutrition security of children.

WFP will provide food assistance to more than 50,000 children’s families across the regions, while the MESCS will support additional 50,000 children and their families under the national school-feeding programme.

• In September WFP finalized a food security assessment to analyze the impacts of COVID-19 on food security. Key findings were presented to the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MLSA) and a working group was created to leverage the findings to inform evidence-based targeting and geographical coverage of WFP’s forthcoming food assistance interventions.

Jointly with the MLSA, WFP is preparing a project to provide food assistance to COVID -19 impacted and vulnerable households with marginal income. WFP continued to support capacity strengthening of the MLSA and National Statistical Committee to institutionalize food security assessments and use these exercises to better identify vulnerable individuals.

WFP will launch a follow up assessment in October, and will be able to analyze how the household food security situation has been impacted over time due to COVID-19.

• End of September, WFP, the Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute of Russia (SIFI) and Sustainable School Feeding Foundation (SSFF) conducted the annual needs assessment for renovation of school kitchens and cafeterias in the Lori region to prepare schools for the hand-over of the programme to the Government scheduled for 2021.

• WFP installed five solar panels in schools and in four local farmers’ production units in Lori region. These investments will directly support schools-based food productions to increase the quantity and quality of nutritious food available in local markets, while creating new skills and job opportunities for community members.