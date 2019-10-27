WFP Armenia Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

50,144 people assisted in September 2019

186 mt of food assistance distributed

US$1.1 million six months net funding WFP Armenia requirements (November 2019 – April 2020)

Operational Updates

• In September 2019, WFP launched the construction of a greenhouse in a school in Aragatsotn that is part of the Home Grown School Feeding model. The greenhouse, equipped with green energy solutions and hydroponic irrigation systems, aims to foster the school’s sustainable production of fresh vegetables and herbs that will complement daily nutritious meals.

In addition, the investment will support to establish an educational hub for children to learn about horticulture, climate- and nutrition-sensitive approaches to agriculture and agribusinesses.

• WFP Armenia and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport signed an agreement to support the Sustainable School Feeding Foundation (SSFF) until the end of 2019. The SSFF was established by the Government of Armenia with technical assistance from WFP Armenia, as a key step for the nationalisation of the school feeding programme and to best prepare for the gradual hand over in 2023.

• Furthermore, the SSFF will lead the development of a National School Feeding Strategy, which also includes establishing monitoring systems, promoting awareness of school feeding as a social safety net and ensuring sustainable funding mechanisms.