27 Oct 2019

WFP Armenia Country Brief, September 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (652.5 KB)

In Numbers

50,144 people assisted in September 2019

186 mt of food assistance distributed

US$1.1 million six months net funding WFP Armenia requirements (November 2019 – April 2020)

Operational Updates

• In September 2019, WFP launched the construction of a greenhouse in a school in Aragatsotn that is part of the Home Grown School Feeding model. The greenhouse, equipped with green energy solutions and hydroponic irrigation systems, aims to foster the school’s sustainable production of fresh vegetables and herbs that will complement daily nutritious meals.
In addition, the investment will support to establish an educational hub for children to learn about horticulture, climate- and nutrition-sensitive approaches to agriculture and agribusinesses.

• WFP Armenia and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport signed an agreement to support the Sustainable School Feeding Foundation (SSFF) until the end of 2019. The SSFF was established by the Government of Armenia with technical assistance from WFP Armenia, as a key step for the nationalisation of the school feeding programme and to best prepare for the gradual hand over in 2023.

• Furthermore, the SSFF will lead the development of a National School Feeding Strategy, which also includes establishing monitoring systems, promoting awareness of school feeding as a social safety net and ensuring sustainable funding mechanisms.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.