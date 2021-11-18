WFP Armenia Country Brief, October 2021

Operational Updates

The Transformative School Agriculture project to increase the yields of healthy food and facilitate access to high-tech production facilities in communities and schools, ended in October. The project was implemented within the framework of the Food Value Chains (FVC), to ensure that vulnerable populations in Armenia, including schoolchildren, have access to adequate and nutritious food all year around. During the one-year intervention period, WFP worked with 6 cooperating partners to support 41 schools across Armenia to construct 6,300 m2 of productive greenhouse space, 23,570 m2 of orchards, and 10,930 m2 of berry gardens. In total, 21,809 people benefited from the one-year intervention.

WFP had extensive consultations with local authorities, and schools on how to continue onsite provision of school feeding in compliance with COVID-19 specific requirements. As a result of these consultations, specific instructions on how to be COVID-19 compliant while delivering school feeding activities were issued by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia (MOH).

WFP, in cooperation with its implementing partner the Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute (SIFI) organized an interactive school-based event dedicated to celebrating the World Food Day on 20 October. During the event, a mini garden competition took place, where schools presented their gardening plans and showed how children could be engaged in learning about gardening. The aim of the competition was to encourage green behaviours and promote learning on green practices on gardening in schools.