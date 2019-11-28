28 Nov 2019

WFP Armenia Country Brief, October 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (254.35 KB)

In Numbers

49,749 school children assisted in October 2019

189 mt of food assistance distributed

US$1.4 milion six months net funding requirements (December 2019- May 2020)

Operational Updates

• WFP Armenia established a new farmer’s Cooperative and Collection Center in Berd community as part of its food value chains pilot project. To best inform and engage the Berd community members, WFP organised a series of meetings with 50 farmers at the end of October.
Participants showed great enthusiasm about the services of the Cooperative and Collection Center, which includes technical assistance to farmers to grow high quality and value crops, while decreasing harvesting and processing losses.

• The food value chain pilot, established in partnership with UNDP, aims to establish a farmers’ cooperative and to engage farmers in the entire value chain. Since the launch of the project in spring 2019, a group of 15 farmers organized themselves into a cooperative, which is in the process of official registration. The Collection Center has warehouses and processing units, equipped with modern green technologies to reduce energy consumption and enhance productivity.

