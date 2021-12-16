WFP Armenia Country Brief, November 2021

In numbers

32,155 people assisted in November 2021

US$34,009 cash-based transfers made

100 mt of food assistance distributed

US$1.5 m six months (December 2021 – May 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

In November, WFP organized the hand-over ceremony of school feeding in the two provinces (marzes) Gegharkunik and Lori to the National School Feeding programme. As of this month, school feeding has been handed over to the national government in eight out of ten provinces. Only two provinces remain supported by WFP. The handover process is considered on track and will be completed in 2023.

In November, WFP resumed the school feeding programme in compliance with COVID-19 rules and regulations. WFP provided in-kind assistance to the schools in Armavir (69 schools) and Kotayk (86 schools) provinces to cook hot meals for 26,379 children; WFP supported 81 schools in Lori province with cash transfers in order for the schools to cook hot meals for 5,776 children.

WFP, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, the Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute and the School Feeding and Child Welfare Agency, awarded the winners of the “Best Mini Garden in Armenia” competition that was launched on 01 April 2021. The competition was implemented to promote the establishment of school gardens in all schools across the country and raise awareness about the benefits of school feeding in Armenia.

The announcement to participate in the competition was provided to all schools in Armenia, and while 82 schools applied to take part of the competition, after provision of detailed instructions for participation, only 33 schools participated.