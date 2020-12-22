WFP Armenia Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

66,189 people assisted in November 2020

0 USD cash-based transfers made

212,299 MT of food assistance distributed

Operational Updates

• The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the livelihood and food security of the most vulnerable in Armenia. In November, WFP advanced and closely engaged with the government of Armenia to design a food assistance response following a needs-based approach. WFP assistance, expected to be launched in December 2020, will support for six months 130,000 food insecure people, including 70,000 Armenian host community members and 60,000 spontaneous arrivals from NagornoKarabakh. WFP’s assistance will be delivered through cash based transfers. Rapid Food Security Assessments (RFSA) have been launched to capture the magnitude of needs and validate estimates that will inform the evidence-based targeting of WFP’s upcoming assistance in December. WFP Armenia is also scaling up staffing capacity and establishing agreements with the Government for cash-based assistance.

• In leading the Food Security and Nutrition Working Group, WFP coordinated the design and development of food basket for spontaneous arrivals from Nagorno Karabakh (NK) with the recommended food basket intended for use by partners and working group members organizing their food response.

• Since the conflict flared up in the region WFP, per Government invitation and on a needs basis, provided support to 11,000 spontaneous arrivals in the regions of Syunik and Vayots Dzor with in-kind distributions in November.

• Besides the upcoming food assistance response assisting people facing food insecurity due to COVID-19, WFP continued distributing Take Home Rations (THR) to primary school children and kitchen helpers of four WFP supported provinces – Lori, Kotayk, Armavir and Gegharkunik. In November WFP provided assistance to 25,000 people with 408 MT of food commodities.

• THRs are implemented as an alternative method to school feeding since schools have been closed in response to increasing number of COVID-19 cases and onsite provision of school meals temporarily suspended by the Government.

• Currently the allocation plan for the COVID-19 food assistance response has been devised and expanded. WFP made noticeable progress for food assistance distributions ahead of the launch of the activities. WFP and the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MLSA) continued to address the operational challenges of capacity at the delivery points to secure storage, handling the goods and distribution to beneficiaries.

• As part of WFP’s Nutrition education programme in Armenia, WFP conducted nutrition Trainings of Trainers for six Cooperating Partners (CPs) engaged in the school agriculture projects. The aim of the training is to provide participants with needed knowledge and guidance to train parents, school cooks, and principals on nutrition-related topics. The CP’s will conduct nutrition training in the field in December 2020, and the WFP’s Nutrition team will continue to offer support to ensure the highest possible quality of training.

• For part of its existing food value chain projects, WFP conducted in November a two-day business training for cooperative members from Berd community, Tavush, with the Agrarian University of Armenia. This training equips the cooperative with key business skills to manage their business operations. Alongside this, WFP hired a PR company to develop the branding and marketing of supported nutritious products produced by the cooperative to create new market opportunities/or to enter the market.

WFP will continue these investments in December to support the cooperative to identify points of sale for large orders of product.