WFP Armenia Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

49,749 people assisted in November 2019

0 cash based transfers made

183 mt of food assistance distributed

Operational Updates

• On the 11th November, WFP officially handed over the WFP supported School Feeding programme in Aragatsotn region to the Government of Armenia. The ceremony took place in Ashtarak Basic School After V. Petrosyan, and was attended by the Armenian Minister of Education and Science, Mr. Arayik Harutyunyan, WFP Representative and Country Director Ms. Jelena Milosevic, representatives from WFP’s implementing partner Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute (SIFI) as well as representatives from the Russian Federation Ministry of Finance, which have provided consistent financial support for the last decade. The financial support from the Russian Federation has sustained school feeding for thousands of Armenian children and contributed to building capacity to enable hand over to the Government of Armenia. Presently, WFP has handed over to the Government the school feeding programme run in six out of ten regions, including the above mentioned Aragatsotn one. WFP continues to build the capacity of the Government and prepare the remaining 4 regions for the programme hand over. Each school year one region will take the consignment form WFP, aiming to have a full nationalization of school feeding by 2023.

During the ceremony, partners and key stakeholders reconfirmed their commitment for further cooperate to support and invest in the Human Capital Development of the children of Armenia. The speeches were followed by a tour of the renovated kitchen and cafeteria in which guests had a school lunch with school children.

• In the Berd community, where WFP in partnership with UNDP is piloting a food value chains programme, the supported farmers established a cooperative and officially registered it under the name “Tavsho Hatik”. Through the cooperative nutritionally diversified high-quality pulses will be increasingly available in markets. The cooperative will also provide community members with technical support and equipment, as well as facilitating access of small-holder farmers to markets.

• During the month of November WFP has organised four trainings on nutrition and food preparations in Gegharkunik province to prepare schools for their forthcoming 2020 hand-over. The trainings are conducted with school headmasters and kitchen workers to educate them on the importance and advantages of nutritious food, and to train them on food safety standards.