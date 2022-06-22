WFP Armenia Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

32,887 people assisted in MAY 2022

169 mt of food assistance distributed

US$80,517 cash-based transfers made

US$1.5 m six months (June-November 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP provided nutritious hot meals to 10,813 children in 69 schools of Armavir province . WFP’s cash transfers to Kotayk province benefited 15,032 schoolchildren. In Addition, 449 kitchen helpers and cooks in Kotayk and Armavir (equal to 2,245 beneficiaries, with family members) received in-kind assistance as compensation for their engagement in the provision of daily meals.

• WFP provided in-kind food assistance to 4 kindergartens in Lori province, benefiting 101 children. Additionally, 282 primary schoolchildren from Nagorno Karabakh, currently residing in Armavir and Kotayk provinces received food assistance (1,410 beneficiaries, with family members).

• WFP supported 200 schools in Armavir and Kotayk provinces to enhance their capacity to provide safe, diverse, and nutritious meals through rehabilitation and re-equipment of kitchen facilities.

• The Minister Counsellor of the Russian Embassy in Armenia met children benefiting from WFP school feeding and nutrition education programmes in Tavush and Lori provinces. The donor mission also showcased how school agricultural investments are serving as a learning platform for children and engaging the community members.

• WFP developed teaching materials on healthy nutrition and exercise to be used as part of the wider Healthy Lifestyle curriculum work. Teaching materials were developed for students in 5 and 7 grades, and piloted in all schools in the Tavush province reaching 3,137 children. Before the pilot began, WFP conducted online training with 149 teachers from these pilot schools. WFP also conducted an observational study in 4 schools in Tavush and Gegharkunik provinces to explore current snacking habits of school-aged children. WFP provided support to four Small Medium Enterprises (SME) to access finance to install solar stations. This activity targets enterprises with constrains in accessing finance, supporting them to save on energy and gas costs.