WFP Armenia Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

73,483 people assisted in May 2021

US$417,088 cash-based transfers made

440 mt of food assistance distributed

US$1.5 m six months (June – November 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In May 13,034 vulnerable women and children spontaneous arrivals from the adjoining region of Nagorno-Karabakh currently residing in Armenia were assisted with cash transfers.

• Around 54,000 schoolchildren in WFP supported schools in 4 provinces received take-home rations to ensure the families benefit from a well-balanced diet while school canteens are closed.

• The value chain project in Tegh is ongoing: 15 female farmers planted 8 types of high value seedlings in 650 sqm of land in Tegh community, a border community in Syunik. Alongside seedlings, the farmers received trainings to optimize the harvest. 84 individuals from the farmers’ households will benefit from the first harvest in September 2021, and WFP is supporting participating farmers with marketing and sales to increase their profit margins.

• In cooperation with the Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute (SIFI) and School Feeding and Child Welfare Agency (SFCWA), WFP organized a coordination meeting with development partners in Lori province to mobilize WFP local and international partners to join forces to improve learning conditions for 124 schools in the province. The objective of the meeting was to raise awareness on the School Feeding Programme and generate funds for schools’ infrastructural rehabilitation. Many local business representatives couldn’t attend the coordination meeting even though they expressed interest in supporting schools. Therefore, WFP, SIFI and SFCWA will follow up on their possible contribution and will reach out to all participants to facilitate the possible provision of financial support and distribute the materials presented during the meeting.

• Infrastructure need assessment of schools in Armavir provinces has been launched in partnership with SIFI.

• WFP and the Republican Union of Employers of Armenia hosted a conference at the end of May to present findings of a collaborative assessment on resilience to shocks of the Armenian market for food and essential non-food items during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the findings are: