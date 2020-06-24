WFP Armenia Country Brief, May 2020

Operational Updates

In May, WFP continued supporting the Government’s response to the Covid-19 emergency. WFP handed over 125,000 Personal Protective Equipment, valued USD 110,000 to the Ministry of Health for doctors to care for patients affected by COVID-19. This is the result of a partnership between the World Bank, the Ministry of Health and WFP where WFP facilitated and procured items from China.

A letter between WFP and the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs has been signed to implement the Shock Responsive School Feeding programme to provide children with safety nets while schools are closed. 29,223 primary school children from families enrolled in the Government’s social protection programme will benefit from WFP’s assistance. Cash assistance of 200 AMD (aprox. 0.4 USD) per child per day will be provided for 40 days to support families’ nutritional needs as an alternative to on-site school lunches.

In May, WFP launched a nationwide food security assessment to measure the impacts of COVID-19 on households’ food security levels. The results, as of July 1st approximately, will establish a solid data base for the Government, WFP, local and international partners. on how food security has evolved and what measures will be needed in the short and medium-term. The design of the assessments has been developed closely with UNICEF and with technical input from the World Bank to maximize the impacts of different organizations’ endeavors and complement already existing data on food insecurity and vulnerability.