WFP Armenia Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

56,053 people assisted in May 2019

180 mt of food assistance distributed

56,419 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0 m six months (June–November 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• The recipe book used for WFP’s School Feeding Programme in Armenia, and which was developed together with the Ministry of Education, community members and families, will be awarded with an international prize in Macau, China on 03-07 July.

WFP Armenia will receive a special prize at the awarding ceremony of the Gourmand Awards, labelled by many as the “Oscars for Food”. During the international Book Fair at the Gourmand Awards, WFP Armenia will be able to share with hundreds of international stakeholders its programmes, particularly the school feeding programme, which aim to tackle and eradicate hunger in Armenia.

• On 06-10 May, WFP Armenia welcomed two missions from WFP’s Innovation Accelerator in Munich and from its Headquarters in Rome. The first mission aimed to identify current opportunities to deploy hydroponics solutions as a key component of effective nutrition-sensitive food value chains and transformative school feeding programmes. The second mission was composed of WFP Smallholder Agricultural Market Support experts who researched and suggested solutions to establish food value chains in the country. These will foster local and national production, processing and marketing of nutritionally diversified, healthy food to be made increasingly available to the Armenian population.

• On 31 May, WFP Armenia and the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia set grounds for cooperation and joint implementation of programmes aimed at tackling food insecurity and malnutrition while reducing poverty rates in Armenia. The parties agreed that the cooperation and partnership will result in tangible changes in these areas in the nearest future.