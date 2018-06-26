WFP Armenia Country Brief, May 2018

Operational Context

Armenia is a landlocked country, lower-middle income, net food importer country, vulnerable to external shocks. Since its independence in 1991, the border closure with neighbouring Turkey and Azerbaijan have constrained the country’s economic development. According to the latest National Statistical Service data, the poverty rate reached 29.4 percent in 2016 WFP has been present in Armenia since 1993. Initially an emergency operation, WFP’s work has since evolved to development assistance since 2000. The results of the ongoing National Strategic Review of Food Security and Nutrition (NSR) will shape WFP five-year Country Strategic Plan (CSP). The CSP (2019-2023) will leverage its current core programme towards an inclusive, innovative and transformative model to strengthen national capacities and systems, including in nutrition, and explore pilot approaches and systems for greater impact. WFP is currently operating under the Transitional Interim Country Strategic Plan (TICSP) since January till December 2018, until the CSP is finalised and ready to be operational in 2019.

Operational Updates

- Evidence-based programming: In early May, the Impact Evaluation of the Nutrition-sensitive Aspect of the “Development of Sustainable School Meals” Project was launched by Dr. Harold Alderman, Senior Research Fellow at International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) to Armenia. Dr. Alderman met with the stakeholders and local research organizations to ensure that there was a shared and comprehensive understanding of the evaluation. Currently WFP’s evaluation team, consisting of international and local experts, is working on agreed operational plan.

- WFP Armenia met RA Ministry of Emergency (MoE): On 25 May, WFP Armenia met with representatives from MoE. The parties discussed a possible cooperation of capacity building for emergency response. The parties agreed to have a larger meeting and to engage other stakeholders such as Republican Center for Humanitarian Aid, Center for Crisis Response, UN partners and Ministry of Emergency of Russia to discuss activities aimed at Disaster Risk Reduction.

- A successful model to reach small schools with no adequate conditions for hot meals: Garnarich school is one of the 151 schools in Shirak province ready to be transferred to the National School Meals Program in September 2018. WFP is piloting a different model aimed to reach small schools lacking adequate conditions for the implementation of hot meals. Garnarich is a successful example of such model. The school prepares hot meals not only for its students but caters to two neighbouring schools: Berdashen (six students) and Ardenis (21 students), thanks to WFP’s provision of cooking equipment.

- WFP Armenia Launched Exhibition to Feature Young Talent from Province: On May 21, WFP and the UN Department of Public Information launched an art exhibition featuring award-winning Armenian artist, Davit Danielyan. The event marked World Day of Cultural Diversity for Dialogue. The artist was born in Syunik provinces of Armenia, where WFP was running a school meals programme, successfully transferred to the Republic of Armenia Government. WFP Armenia Head of Programme, Gerd Buta stated ‘WFP Armenia is particularly proud of its School Meals Programme which, in partnership with the Government, supports the development of young children and helps them realise their full potential.’