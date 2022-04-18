WFP Armenia Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

27,175 people assisted in March 2022

US$37,752 cash-based transfers made

61.5 mt of food assistance distributed

US$1.5 m six months (April 2022 – September 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

WFP continues providing technical support to the Ministry of Economy for the formulation of the National Food Security Strategy and Action Plan 2023-2027. End of March, WFP submitted the ”zero draft” of the Strategy to Ministry of Economy, based on inter-ministerial consultations.

In March, WFP successfully launched cash transfers in Kotayk province (marz) benefiting 15,032 schoolchildren. WFP provided in-kind food assistance to 69 schools of Armavir reaching 10,813 children with nutritious hot meals in schools. 266 kitchen helpers and cooks (with their family members, in total 1,330 beneficiaries) working in Armavir schools also received in-kind assistance as compensation for their support.

WFP facilitated a donation from Amazon valued US$ 7 million which enabled the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport (MoESCS) in cooperation with the School Feeding and Child Welfare Agency to ensure that school meals could be distributed to 100,000 children in a COVID- 19 safe manner, by distributing personal protective equipment items to more than 1,400 schools.

With WFP funding from the Innovation Accelerator’s Sprint Programme, WFP Armenia is scaling up an innovative financing project where financing is made available to micro-enterprises to install climate-sensitive innovations in their businesses to enhance productivity and profitability. At least 22 micro-enterprises that typically struggle to get access to finance will be targeted from April 2022 to August 2022, promoting inclusive growth in Armenia.

WFP organized a training on the design and implementation of programmes that integrate solar technology; it was attended by participants from line ministries, academic institutions, private sector, and WFP energy experts globally. The training was organised to keep momentum of the success of the installation of a solar station in a community building done through cooperation with WFP Centre of Excellence in China. The initiative aimed at reducing electricity cost and investing savings in community agricultural production.

With the aim to strengthen national capacity and implement evidence-based campaigns, WFP has been supporting the Ministry of Health to develop three campaigns, including messaging, story boards, and behaviour change activities around three key health behaviours: salt reduction, healthy snacking habits, and ageing well.