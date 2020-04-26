WFP Armenia Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

50,570 people assisted in March 2020

Cash-based transfers were suspended due to schools’ closures

Food assistance at schools used food from previous months dispatch

Operational Updates

• On 30 March, in response to the unparalleled situation caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, WFP activated a Global Level 3 Emergency, until 30 September 2020.

• The first case of COVID-19 in Armenia was reported on 01 March, reaching 571 positive cases and three deaths by 31 March. The UN has therefore activated the Armenian Disaster Management Country Team. WFP co-leads the Supply Chain and Food Security sectors under the guidance of the UN Resident Coordinator. WFP provides additional support to developing a UN Contingency Plan and to the coordination of the UN system response.

• Specific to the health response, WFP jointly with Government ministries and other partners is coordinating the supply chain efforts of all actors, as well as directly procuring urgently-needed medical equipment.

• The Government of Armenia declared the State of Emergency closing schools across the country as of 13 March. Thus, WFP had put its school feeding programme on hold. For children and most vulnerable families who can no longer rely on this critical social safety net, WFP and the Ministry of Education have designed food assistance activities targeting 100,000 children across the country.

• On 25 March, Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian received WFP’s Country Director and affirmed the importance of work on food security and the need to consider a rapid scale-up of programmes that enhance national food value chains, production of fresh nutritionally-diverse food. As well as boosting health across the board, such products should help to minimize the longterm negative effects of Covid-19.