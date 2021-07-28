WFP Armenia Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

11,628 people assisted in June 2021

US$ 367,005 cash-based transfers made

0 mt of food assistance distributed

US$1.5 m six months (July – December 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In June, 11,628 vulnerable women and children displaced persons from the adjoining region of Nagorno-Karabakh currently residing in Armenia were assisted with cash transfers.

• Food distribution started on 21 June, which is aimed at supporting the most vulnerable food insecure families through home delivery to alleviate the impact of the COVID19 pandemic and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

WFP plans to support 32,102 vulnerable people registered in the state family support system in Shirak region and 1,000 people in collective centres across the country in June-July. As of 29 June, WFP assisted 23,433 people with a full ration for one month, consisting of the following 8 food items: buckwheat, wheat grain, pasta, rice, lentils, dried beans, vegetable oil and dried fruit. The distribution is planned to be completed on 10 July 2021.

• During their recent mission to Armenia, the EU Humanitarian Aid Expert, Mr. David Sevcik, and “USAID Saves Lives” Regional Humanitarian Advisor, Mr. John H. Patterson visited WFP’s ongoing projects supported by USAID and EU and met with conflict-affected people along with host families. Mr. Sevcik and Mr. Patterson spent time with displaced people to get a better understanding of the existing humanitarian needs and challenges they faced due to the conflict and COVID-19 pandemic. During this mission trip with the EU, WFP also organized a visit to a nexus project. Mr. Sevcik and Ms. Silja Kasmann met farmers involved in WFP’s whole grain wheat project.

• WFP has completed the implementation of the social behaviour change campaign pilot in Kotayq region. The campaign aimed to increase consumption of healthy breakfasts among school children and their families.

Evaluation of the pilot is ongoing and will be finalized in July.