WFP Armenia Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

32,784 people assisted in July 2021

US$4,896 cash-based transfers made

554 mt of food assistance distributed

US$1.5 m six months (August 2021 – January 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP reached 31,733 vulnerable people registered in the state family support system in Shirak region, with a full ration for one month, consisting of the following 8 food items: buckwheat, wheat grain, pasta, rice, lentils, dried beans, vegetable oil and dried fruit. The food distributions were extended toward the end of July. Food distribution started on 21 June, with the aim to support the most vulnerable food insecure families through home delivery to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

• WFP has been collaborating closely with the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia to align Syunik region programmes’ goals and objectives with the priorities of the Government. In July, a team including WFP’s Armenia Country Director and the Advisor to the Prime Minister undertook a scoping mission in the region to explore the possibility to implement small scale projects to increase the resilience of communities affected by conflict/COVID-19, as well as to build a better understanding of possible involvement in larger-scale food value chain initiatives. As a result of this mission, WFP has begun to develop a project concept note that can be shared with donors for fund mobilization.

• In August 2020, WFP commissioned to the Republican Union of Employers of Armenia (RUEA) three food systems assessments to understand the impact of COVID-19 and seasonal variations on market functionality and supply chain mechanisms in Armenia. This collaboration was finalized in July 2021. As a result, WFP gained better knowledge on what are the gaps and vulnerabilities of Armenia’s food supply system to inform both policy and programmatic development. The assessments will guide the discussion with the Ministry of Education on future collaboration with WFP.

• WFP is preparing schools of the Lori region to shift from inkind to cash-based transfers (CBT) School Feeding starting from September 2021. To facilitate the modality change, training for 148 headmasters on local procurement and food safety regulations were conducted. Additionally, 72 schools of the Lori region received construction materials and have started renovation works.

• WFP in cooperation with the School Feeding and Child Welfare Agency (SFCW) organised a series of capacity strengthening events through coaching sessions and technical consultation on procurement for headmasters of 24 schools and representatives of local authorities of Gegharkunik region.