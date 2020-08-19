WFP Armenia Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

29,512 people assisted in July 2020

481,375 USD cash-based transfers made

867 litres of cooking oil distributed

Operational Updates

• In July 2020, WFP Armenia continued flexibly responding to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in Armenia by joining forces with local partners and supporting the most vulnerable members of the society. In order to avoid disruptions in the provision of school meals, WFP introduced the shock responsive school feeding modality, and transferred 233,784,000 AMD (around 481,373 USD) to the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MLSA) to support 29,223 primary school children from vulnerable families for two months.

• Within the framework of the previously built cooperation with Caritas Armenia, WFP delivered food packages to the partner that facilitated distributions of food assistance to 325 children with disabilities or from disadvantaged backgrounds. In parallel, WFP established a new partnership with the House of Hope Charity Centre, jointly providing food assistance to 289 children and their families.

• In the end of July, in collaboration with the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, an additional 20,000 vulnerable people were reached with oil-ration for one month.

• Two strategic meetings were held between Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Armenia (MoESCS), WFP and Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute (SIFI). The meetings aimed to discuss several vital issues, including the development of a national school feeding strategy, elaboration of the road map for the cooperation between WFP and MoESCS, as well as various scenarios for schools reopening, modalities for organization of studies and disinfection of school and kitchen premises.

• WFP Armenia continues to co-lead Supply Chain (SC) and Food Security and Agriculture (FSA) Sectors under the guidance of the UN Resident Coordinator. Specific to FSA, the sector organized a meeting on July 17 with active engagement of the partners including FAO,

UNICEF, SDC, ADA among others and discussed ongoing assessments to evaluate the impact of COVID19 pandemic on food supply chains, livelihoods and nutrition in Armenia.

• In the frames of COVID-19 response, the SC sector handed over supply and demand platform to the government. This tracking and reporting tool coordinates purchases and reduces the possibility of over or under supplying essential medical equipment and personal protective equipment.

• WFP continues to organize and operate WFP Air Passenger Service based on need. On July 20, WFP operated a second Sharjah-Yerevan-Sharjah flight with two incoming and three outgoing passengers.

• Jointly with other UN agencies, WFP started drafting Socio-Economic (SE) Recovery Framework to be presented to UNCT and subsequently to the Government of RA. In parallel, the formulation process of the UN Cooperation Framework is ongoing and will include linkages to the SE Recovery Framework.

• WFP continues to work in the Arpi Lake community schools and communities to ensure the schools are equipped with the renewable energy. Specifically, in July, all necessary roof repair works for installation of solar stations have been completed. In addition, construction works for two school-based greenhouses will commence in August.

• After the stabilization of the situation in the border area, beneficiary-farmers of Berd Value Chain project have already started their harvesting activities. The farmers involved in pilot food value chain project received a new combine for harvesting and thanks to new technologies almost zero harvest losses were found.

• Planned trainings with Agrarian University for Berd project beneficiaries have been postponed due to the emergency situation in Tavush. Procurement process of a hydroponic greenhouse and freezing storage has been initiated.

• Jointly with the Agrarian University of Armenia, WFP launched a feasibility assessment for whole grain value chain project. The first technical discussion with the assessment team took place in July.