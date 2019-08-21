WFP Armenia Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

55,078 school children assisted during the 2018-2019 academic year due to school holidays

489 schools in five provinces

0 school children assisted in July due to school holidays

Operational Updates

• WFP and the Government of Armenia are continuing the nationalisation process of the School Feeding Programme. The Government is currently managing the implementation of the Programme in five out of ten Armenian provinces: Syunik, Shirak, Tavush, Vayots Dzor and Ararat. WFP is managing and implementing school feeding in the remaining five Armenian provinces: Aragatsotn, Armavir, Gegharkunik, Kotayk and Lori. The management and implementation of the School Feeding Programme in Aragatsotn province will be officially handed over to the Government early September 2019. WFP is preparing the hand over in Gegharkunik Province planned for September 2020.

• To prepare the schools in Gegharkunik province for the inclusion into the national School Feeding Programme, WFP will align its assistance to the national model, by providing Cash Based Transfers to the province early 2020. The cash will substitute the previously WFP provided six commodities, and WFP will provide technical support at all stages of implementation to the schools, including how to organize the procurement of the food, training on handling cash transfers for school administrators and how to sustain the provision of nutritious quality meals. In preparation of the handover, WFP carried out preliminary assessments of kitchen and canteen facilities in 117 schools in July, to prepare for renovations. The renovations will start in Oct – Nov 2019, followed by provision of kitchen equipment.

• In partnership with the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), an assessment of School Feeding as a social safety net contributes to poverty alleviation in Armenia took place. The analysis showed that the estimated contribution of the Programme to poverty reduction was 0.4 percentage points. The study also notes that if the impact on poverty reduction is to increase, targeting and the level of financial transfers require revision. The assessment results are available in the academic article - “Assessing poverty alleviation through social protection: School meals and family benefits in a middle-income country” - published in the Global Food Security journal.