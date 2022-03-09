WFP Armenia Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

13,510 people assisted in January 2022

US$ 0 cash-based transfers made

99 mt of food assistance distributed

US$1.5 m six months (February 2022 – July 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP continued the distribution of 1,600 food parcels including canned meat in early January to 2,338 displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh (54 percent female beneficiaries) in Ararat, Kotayk, Gegharkunik and in Syunik provinces (marzes).

• WFP provided in-kind food assistance to 69 schools of Armavir reaching around 10,817 children with nutritious hot meals in schools. 266 kitchen helpers and cooks working in Armavir schools also received in-kind assistance.

• WFP started preparing the handover of the management of school feeding to the Government in Armavir and Kotayk provinces. The handover will take place by the end of 2022.

WFP is finalizing the development plans for school kitchen renovation and equipment. Once finalized, 89 schools in Kotayk and 101 schools in Armavir will receive renovation material and equipment. WFP in cooperation with the School Feeding and Child Welfare Agency, trained 89 school headmasters in Kotayk and will train 101 headmasters in Armavir (during February to March) on procurement, food handling and food safety.

• In January, WFP expanded operations in Syunik province to strengthen resilience of stakeholders (including communities, micro enterprises, farmers, and others) through investments in food systems that are climate sensitive and economically sustainable. Investments will cover three thematic areas: transforming food systems for economic growth, supporting resilience of food value chains; and inclusive economic growth that leaves no one behind. To contribute to the resilience of value chains, investment is made in irrigation infrastructure enhancement. Access to water for irrigation is a significant challenge for smallholder farmers in the province and limits the scale of harvest. WFP is working to irrigate 975 ha of agricultural land, impacting 8,835 individuals. Towards transformation of food systems, WFP will also replicate a successful food value chains model for beans and legumes implemented in Tavush. This project is anticipated to reach 6,000 people with increased availability of quality, nutritious, and locally produced food in the coming two years.

• Recognizing the importance of mainstreaming protection and accountability throughout its programmes, WFP identified a set of training modules on “Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA)”. In January, four WFP staff members were trained to deliver training sessions to a range of partners in line with WFP’s values. To enhance the capacity of implementing partners, training sessions on partnership opportunities and registration process in UN Partner Portal were also organized.