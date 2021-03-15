WFP Armenia Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In January 2021, WFP continued distributing food in the region of Kotayk to support 23,731 people whose access to food security had been compromised by the COVID19 pandemic.

In January, the UN Inter-Agency Response Plan was endorsed by the Government and released with partners, outlining the multi-agency comprehensive response strategy and financial requirements of 36 humanitarian partners, including WFP, supporting the Government to provide a first stage of urgent humanitarian assistance and protection services to conflict-affected persons.

Consultations with the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MLSA) and partners continued in preparation for the food assistance via unrestricted cash transfers, as well as analysing results from WFP’s Food Security Assessments and beneficiary lists for targeting purposes.

WFP started preparing for the distribution of take-home rations as part of the School Feeding (SF) programme for the second semester 2020/2021 in response to closure of school canteens. WFP continues to work with the Government for the advancement of the nationalisation of the SF programme, creating a comprehensive database breakdown of gender and disability of beneficiaries, and development of school infrastructure, such as the finalization of kitchen renovations plans and equipment sourcing in Lori province. With the newly established School Feeding and Child Wellbeing Agency, the Government’s implementing vendor for SF, WFP is providing guidance and technical assistance.