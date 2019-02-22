WFP Armenia Country Brief, January 2019

In Numbers

62,296 people assisted in January 2019

462 mt of food assistance distributed

20,372 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0 m six months (February 2019 – July 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

WFP Armenia is working extensively to introduce its transitional model in Aragatsotn province to prepare the schools for a smooth hand-over of the implementation and management of the School Feeding Programme to the Government of Armenia in September 2019. Within the transitional model, WFP successfully launched the provision of cashbased transfers (CBT) to schools in January 2019. Starting on 15 January 2019, the schools in the Programme receive 120 AMD (0.25 USD) per child per day instead of the six food commodities to maximise diversified menus at schools and to boost local markets with the local procurement of commodities.

The school headmasters and kitchen staff in Aragatsotn province have been successfully implementing the CBT modality after the trainings organised by WFP and the Sustainable School Feeding Foundation in January 2019. The trainings covered topics on food safety and nutritional composition of menus, monitoring and reporting, financial procedures, procurement, and logistics for the headmasters. Kitchen staff of the schools acquired both technical skills and knowledge on menu composition, food safety, and had an opportunity to put their skills into practice.