WFP Armenia Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

11,083 people assisted in February 2022

US$ 0 cash-based transfers made

99 mt of food assistance distributed

US$1.5 m six months (March 2022 – August 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In February, WFP provided in-kind food assistance to 69 schools of Armavir reaching around 10,817 children with nutritious hot meals in schools. 266 kitchen helpers and cooks working in Armavir schools also received in-kind assistance.

• WFP continues effective dialogue and engagement with the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MLSA) on the design of the five-year umbrella Labour and Social Protection Strategy, promoting a food security and nutrition lens and enabling more shock-responsive social protection mechanisms and rapid response services. WFP’s recommendations have become a key element integrated within the draft Strategy document. To this end, in February WFP hosted a mission to assess the capacity of the Social Protection system and evaluate the scope of WFP engagement in supporting MLSA.

• The assessment of the shock-responsiveness of the social protection system in Armenia will be undertaken utilising WFP Shock-responsive Social Protection (SRSP) Capacity Assessment Tool. As part of the first phase of capacity assessment, WFP, the representatives of the MLSA, UNICEF and UNDP conducted a workshop on SRSP and the methodology to be used for improving emergency response through social protection.

• WFP conducted a capacity building workshop with the Ministry of Health’s public health team, under the social behaviour change/nutrition workstream. Representatives from the Ministry attended the workshop to explore how social behaviour change tools and theories can be used to develop more effective campaigns, messages, and support interventions. As a continuation of this workshop, WFP is closely working with the Ministry of Health to support the development of a project plan for their national campaign activities, which aim at influencing people’s food choices and dietary habits leading to improved health and nutrition outcomes. Parents of schoolchildren, adolescents, and older people (as part of an ageing well initiative) will be the main target of the activities.

• WFP had a successful meeting with the Governor of Gegharkunik province to discuss the extension of the transformative school agriculture activities in Gegharkunik province (School Feeding in Gegharkunik province was handed over to the Government in 2021). Starting from May, transformative school agriculture activities will be introduced in eight schools of the province, to establish greenhouses, berry gardens and intensive orchards, which will provide school children with nutritious food all year round.