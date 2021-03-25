WFP Armenia Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

14,094 people assisted in February 2021

0 USD cash-based transfers made

237.7 MT of food assistance distributed

US$1.7 m six months (April – September 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In February 2021, WFP continued distributing food assistance in the region of Kotayk to support 7,337 people whose access to food security had been compromised by the COVID-19 pandemic. This represents the fourth month of food assistance provided regularly by WFP and expected to finish in March 2021.

• In parallel, WFP also launched food distributions as part of its Alternative Take Home Rations activities in lieu of on-site school feeding activities. Amidst continuously growing rates of COVID-19 infections in the country, the Government of Armenia decided to keep schools open but to close schools’ canteens and kitchens to limit the spread of the virus. For this reason, WFP and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports (MoESCS) decided to continue providing take home rations for the second semester of the 2020/21 academic year following the positive experience of 2020. In February, WFP delivered food parcels to 6,757 kitchen helpers across four regions. Parcels containing six commodities (buckwheat, lentils, pasta, rice, vegetable oil, wheat flour), will last for 80 feeding days and will also be delivered to school children starting from March 2021.

• As part of the gradual transition towards national ownership of the school feeding programme, WFP engaged in technical consultations with the Governor of region of Gegharkunik to finalize the identification of schools’ canteens to be renovated in 2021. WFP will commence infrastructural investments and support schools transitioning from in-kind to cash-based transfers prior to the full hand-over of the programme to the Government in 2021. Moreover, WFP launched the schools’ canteens renovation assessment in the region of Lori. 70 schools were identified as in need of infrastructural investments to be conducted in 2021 ahead of the hand-over in 2022.