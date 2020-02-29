WFP Armenia Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

51,050 people assisted in February 2020

46,280 USD cash-based transfers made

183.5 Mt of food assistance distributed

Operational Updates

• To support the Government and the Armenian population to best prepare and respond to shocks, WFP Armenia has been developing comprehensive contingency plans. These will inform the activation of interventions in case of scenarios such as epidemic outbreaks, earthquakes, nuclear meltdown, population displacement and prices fluctuations, with focus on food security and vulnerability.

• Leveraging WFP’s global emergency experience,

WFP Country Office received support from the Emergency Operation Division in WFP Headquarter to develop a comprehensive contingency and response plan for nuclear disasters in the country. WFP Armenia also initiated the discussions with the Ministry of Emergency Situations to jointly prepare a plan to develop a staging area in the North of the Country, at the Gyumri Airport, that will improve storage and logistic capacities to receive air-lifted and overland supplies of humanitarian assistance.

• In February, WFP Armenia has worked in close collaboration with its Regional Bureau,

Government line ministries and the UN Country Team to put in place necessary measures to support the Government and the Armenian population to prepare for and respond to shocks related to the pandemic Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

• In 2020, the number of schoolchildren benefiting from meals provided by WFP will continue to decrease as part of the hand-over and nationalisation process of the School Feeding programme. As of February, 40,000 children are assisted by the WFP programme, while the majority (60,000 children) are covered by the national programme.