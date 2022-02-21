WFP Armenia Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

39,461 people assisted in December 2021

US$25,675 cash-based transfers made

320 mt of food assistance distributed

US$1.5 m six months (January 2022 – June 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

To support the most vulnerable and food insecure displaced families from Nagorno Karabakh, WFP distributed in-kind commodities to 5,770 displaced people (1,224 families): 2,400 beneficiaries in Ararat, 2,500 beneficiaries in Kotayk, 800 beneficiaries in Gegharkunik and 70 beneficiaries in Yerevan (in December, WFP also dispatched food for Syunik, which will be distributed in the beginning of January 2022).

In December, WFP provided in-kind assistance to the schools in Armavir (69 schools) and Kotayk (86 schools) provinces to cook hot meals for 26,568 children. WFP supported 89 schools in Lori province with cash transfers for the schools to cook hot meals for 6,212 children. Additionally, in December 612 kitchen helpers and cooks working in Armavir and Kotayk schools and 299 kitchen helpers and cooks working in Lori schools received 80 tons of in-kind assistance. In 2022 the national government will take over the school feeding programmes in schools in Armavir and Kotayk provinces currently supported by WFP - the other eight provinces are already now under the National School Feeding programme. WFP will continue to technically support these schools.

With the guidance and support of WFP, the Government of Armenia joined the School Meals Global Coalition, an international coalition of countries promoting school feeding with the goal to ensure every child can access a healthy meal every day in school by 2030. With this initiative WFP and the Government of Armenia will have an opportunity to showcase best practices and lessons learnt tailored to national and local context, as well as work collaboratively with various stakeholders across the sectors at regional, national, and subnational levels.

In the reporting period, a comprehensive research has been commissioned by WFP to provide the Government with best available research and contextual evidence serving as a basis for identification of urban school feeding modality for Yerevan-based schools. Based on the consolidated outcomes of the research, a project proposal for expanding the urban school feeding in Yerevan will be developed and presented to the stakeholders for final decision making and fund raising.

At the end of 2021 WFP started an extensive assessment to evaluate the feasibility of scaling up a Food Value Chain programme in Syunik in 2022. 7,572 beneficiaries in 10 villages are planned to be reached in the first half of 2022 with climate sensitive investments to increase agricultural production and improve food processing therefore enhancing livelihoods of the population of Syunik.