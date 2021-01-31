WFP Armenia Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

41,247 people assisted in December 2020

0 USD cash-based transfers made

123 MT of food assistance distributed

US$7.1 m six months (February – July 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

In December, WFP commenced the distributions of food assistance to 44,000 people whose food security has been negatively affected by COVID-19. In partnership with the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, WFP reached 22,782 people in Yerevan and 21,218 in Kotayk. With the support of 25 municipalities identified as delivery points across the regions of Yerevan and Kotayk, local authorities received rations consisting of four commodities: wheat flour, lentils, vegetable oil and canned beef from WFP and arranged distribution among beneficiaries. WFP’s distributions for COVID-19 assistance will continue beginning of January 2021.

In December, WFP supported 11,000 people in Yerevan with in-kind assistance provide assistance for those affected by COVID-19.

In December, two of three WFP cargo planes arrived in Armenia from Belgium with much needed COVID-19 relief supplies, including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), with the financial support of AGBU Europe as part of the COVID-19 health emergency response. Through the common service platform WFP continued to support partners delivering urgently needed items.

In December, WFP, the Russian Federation and the Government of Armenia celebrated the tenth-year anniversary of the School Feeding programme. WFP continued with take-home rations (THR) provision to primary school children and kitchen helpers of WFP’s School Feeding supported regions of Lori, Kotayk, Armavir and Gegharkunik as an alternative measure to the suspension of onsite provision of school meals by the Government in response to the pandemic. THRs have already been distributed to kitchen helpers from all four provinces; distributions to school children from Armavir province (marz) and to children’s families in other regions are ongoing. WFP and the Government of Armenia will continue THR modality during the second school’s semester commencing mid-January 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues spreading across the country and to limit any potential exposure risks with the provision of in-school daily meals.