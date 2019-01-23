WFP Armenia Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

145 mt of food assistance distributed

0 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0 m six months (February–July 2019) net funding requirements

52,403 people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

• WFP has recorded several achievements in 2018 aimed at changing the lives of people it assists in Armenia. One major accomplishment was the successful transfer of management and implementation of the School Feeding Programme in Shirak province. The transfer was efficiently implemented with the Government of Armenia, strategic and implementing partners, communities, school children and their families. The second accomplishment was the successful launch of preparation activities for the smooth transfer of the Aragatsotn province School Feeding Programme to the Government in September 2019 as per preliminary agreed plan. To that end, WFP and its partners have been implementing targeted activities since early 2018:

• To enhance the conditions for meal provision, WFP provided construction materials to 70 schools for renovations of kitchens and cafeterias. Provision of kitchen equipment to 87 schools is in process. These schools were targeted based on the results of the assessment conducted in 2018.

• WFP and the Sustainable School Feeding Foundation organized trainings for the headmasters and kitchen staff of 90 schools in the province. The training for the headmasters included topics on food safety and nutritional composition of the menus, monitoring and reporting, financial procedures, procurement, and logistics. The kitchen staff was equipped with skills and knowledge on menu composition, food safety. Practical sessions were also held.

• Additionally, WFP representatives held consultations with the headmasters of all 87 schools for the implementation of the cash-based transfers (CBT modality) in 2019. Starting on 15 January, the schools in the Programme will receive 120 AMD (0.25 USD) per child per day to organise procurement locally, replacing the current six food commodities provided by WFP.

• WFP conducted a retailer assessment in the province to ensure that the schools have available produce for local procurement and to select a bank where the schools will be able to open accounts for money transfers by WFP.