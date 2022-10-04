WFP Armenia Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

1,587 people assisted in August 2022

US$53,067 cash-based transfers made

US$1.7 m six months (September 2022-February 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP opened the newly established Training and Resource Centre in Ijevan, Tavush province (marz). The Centre has been established as part of the Wholegrain Value Chain project which started in October 2020 with local farmers planting whole grain wheat and continued with micro-investments along the wholegrain value chain in Tavush province. The Centre has been established to build expertise around whole grain value chain management, as well as offer the possibility to sell products.

• In Lori province, 60 kitchen helpers from the schools and 40 bakers from bakeries participated in capacity strengthening events organised within the framework of “Scaling up wholegrain flour and bread products to schools in Lori province”. The training was conducted by the newly established Training and Resource Centre in Tavush province.

• The implementation and management of school feeding in Armavir provinces has been handed over to the national school feeding programme. From September onwards, 10,813 school children of primary grades will receive school meals with the support of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and up to the end of the year. WFP will provide oversight and capacity strengthening for the school staff.

• WFP and the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia have signed an Addendum Memorandum of Understanding to launch the “Food Cards” pilot for 100 food insecure families living in Shirak and Gegharkunik provinces. WFP and the Ministry will jointly carry out the targeting, assessment and selection of food insecure families, including displaced families from Nagorno Karabakh residing in Armenia. The “Food Card” pilot aims to create preconditions and evidence to develop a national social assistance tool to rapidly address food needs and food insecurity of vulnerable populations.

• In August, the opening ceremony of WFP’s irrigation system in Tegh, Syunik province, took place. Around 1,000 people are benefitting from it. At the end of 2021, WFP started implementing the irrigation water infrastructure project in eleven villages across four communities in Syunik. With the construction of these irrigation systems, beneficiary communities have access to water, which has been one of the most pressing issues for farmers living in the province. The construction of more than 35 km of irrigation canals will water more than 1,000 hectares of land, promoting agricultural development.

• As part of the irrigation project, WFP also paid cash for work to community members who participated in the construction of the system, or other related activities. Since April 2022, around 450 people from four communities in Syunik received compensation for their work. In August, 30 kitchen helpers and cooks from Armavir and Shirak provinces participated in onsite and remote capacity building trainings on the “Organisation of the state procurement process” and on the ”Importance of the health component of school feeding and fundamentals of organisation of school feeding”.