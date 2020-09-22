WFP Armenia Country Brief, August 2020

In August, WFP received the findings from its assessment on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the food security situation of the Armenian population. Preliminary findings from the study, conducted among 4,217 households nationwide between 22 June and 3 August, indicate that approximately 90 percent of respondents applied coping mechanisms during the pandemic, such as borrowing money or using savings to buy food, and reducing the quantity and quality of daily meals. More than 70 percent reported to have experienced significant food insecurity in the 30 days before the interview, and that particularly people living in urban areas have lost their jobs during the pandemic. Thanks to this study, WFP is developing its evidencebased emergency response to support 43,000 individuals with food and cash assistance to prevent further deterioration of their food security levels.