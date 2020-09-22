Armenia
WFP Armenia Country Brief, August 2020
In Numbers
20,077 people assisted in August 2020
0 USD cash-based transfers made
20 MT of vegetable oil distributed
Operational Updates
In August, WFP received the findings from its assessment on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the food security situation of the Armenian population. Preliminary findings from the study, conducted among 4,217 households nationwide between 22 June and 3 August, indicate that approximately 90 percent of respondents applied coping mechanisms during the pandemic, such as borrowing money or using savings to buy food, and reducing the quantity and quality of daily meals. More than 70 percent reported to have experienced significant food insecurity in the 30 days before the interview, and that particularly people living in urban areas have lost their jobs during the pandemic. Thanks to this study, WFP is developing its evidencebased emergency response to support 43,000 individuals with food and cash assistance to prevent further deterioration of their food security levels.
In collaboration with the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, 20,000 vulnerable people received oil-ration for one month. An additional 77 beneficiaries were assisted in the frames of food value chains project in Berd.
WFP has worked jointly with the Ministry of Education to develop the strategy aimed at organising the School Feeding programme after 15 September when schools will re-open. Different scenarios have been discussed, including take-home rations due to the closure of school canteens and kitchens.
In August, WFP’s food value chain project in Berd, Tavush, received new collection and packaging equipment. The technology will support the cooperative engaged in pulses production to enhance their collection centre and increase its processing capacity, expected to reach up to 180 tons. These new infrastructural investments will support farmers, increasing the market availability of nutritious products and creating additional income.