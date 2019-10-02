02 Oct 2019

WFP Armenia Country Brief, August 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Aug 2019
In Numbers

55,078 school children assisted during the 2018-2019 academic year

489 schools in five provinces

0 school children assisted in August due to school holidays

Operational Updates

• Adequate funding levels are critical to sustain programmatic activities and prepare for enhancing work related to improving nutrition, social behaviour change, food systems and disaster preparedness. Without assurances of additional funds, WFP Armenia activities will be halted in September.

• The various ministries continue the internal reorganisations and are formulating sector visions and strategies with the end of the summer recess. Throughout September and October, the Armenian Government plans consultations on sector visions and draft strategies, aiming to finalise these in May 2020. WFP has been actively engaged in providing inputs to the agricultural strategy incorporating food and nutrition security, nutrition sensitive food systems and food value chains, as key elements in the agricultural strategy. WFP is also a main partner for the development of the education strategy, placing school feeding as a key element in promoting access to education, investing in the learners, providing social safety nets and investing in human capital development. The country office has also been partnering with the Ministry of Labour and Social Issues contributing to the development of Gender and Employment Strategies, as well as the Human Rights Strategy. The country office is awaiting further consultations from other sectors.

• UN agencies in Armenia are continuously preparing the Contingency Plan and Cluster Response Plans for two scenarios: (i) earthquake and (ii) armed conflict. WFP Armenia has requested to merge the Food Security and Nutrition Clusters into one. UNICEF Armenia has agreed, while FAO Armenia is awaiting final feedback from its Headquarters.

