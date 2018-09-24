WFP Armenia Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

- 336 mt of food assistance distributed

- 0 cash based transfers made

- US$0 m six months (September 2018 – February 2019) net funding requirements

- 0 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Context

Armenia is an upper-middle income, landlocked, net food-importer country, which is vulnerable to external shocks. Since its independence in 1991, the border closure with neighbouring Turkey and Azerbaijan has constrained the country’s economic development. According to the latest National Statistical Service data, the poverty rate reached 29.4 percent in 2016.

WFP has been present in Armenia since 1993. Initially an emergency operation, WFP’s work has since evolved to development assistance since 2000. WFP is currently operating under the Transitional Interim Country Strategic Plan (TICSP) from January until December 2018.

The results of the ongoing National Strategic Review of Food Security and Nutrition will shape WFP Armenia’s five-year Country Strategic Plan (CSP). The CSP (2019-2023) will leverage its current core programme towards an inclusive, innovative and transformative model to strengthen national capacities and systems, including in nutrition, and explore pilot approaches and systems for greater impact.

Operational Updates

- In August, newly appointed Country Director for Armenia, Jelena Milosevic, had a series of meetings with representatives from the international community, strategic partners and stakeholders working in Armenia. At the meetings with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Education and Science, the partners highly appreciated efficient cooperation with WFP, acknowledging the importance of the school meals programme for Armenia as well as the technical capacity accumulated by Armenian professionals in that respect. The parties also discussed Armenia’s commitments to the Agenda 2030 with focus on Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger and Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

- WFP will transfer the management and implementation of the school meals programme in Shirak province to the Government of Armenia in September 2018. To ensure an efficient handover and further sustainable programme implementation, WFP currently supports 82 schools with canteen renovation and 134 schools with kitchen equipment to complement the regular school meals programme. WFP and the Armenian Ministry of Education and Science will have an official handover ceremony in October. The ceremony is planned to take place with participation of high-level representatives from the Government, WFP, UN agencies, civil society, private sector and the Russian Federation, which is the main and only donor of the activities implemented by WFP in Armenia.

- On 1 October, WFP Armenia will launch a pilot project complementing the school meals programme with school snacks for pre-schoolers in selected schools of three provinces. The project will enable implementation of the impact evaluation of the nutrition-sensitive aspect of the “Development of Sustainable School Meals” project in Armenia. The data collection for the evaluation will also start in October. WFP is working with its global partner, the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), and local partners to conduct the evaluation. The project aims to explore the impact of school snacks to the attention, concentration in class and school readiness of pre-school-age children.