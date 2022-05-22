WFP Armenia Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

27,236 people assisted in April 2022

US$0 cash-based transfers made

54.7 mt of food assistance distributed

US$1.5 m six months (May 2022 – October 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

The UN Resident Coordinator ad interim visited WFP’s activities in Tavush Province to understand WFP’s role and value added in changing lives in Armenia. The head and the deputy head of the Tavush Province also joined the two-day mission, to learn on the transformative school feeding and school agriculture investments, and food value chain activities focusing on availability and access to wholegrain products as well as community development programmes.

The mission visited a school-based hydroponic greenhouse, where WFP provided a solar station which enables the school to save on electricity costs and re-invest in the school feeding programmes. A visit was also conducted to the first wholegrain mill in the country and to nearby bakeries that produce healthy wholegrain bread, which is being sold to the schools included in the National School Feeding Programme.

In April, WFP together with the Deputy Minister of Economy and local authorities visited Syunik province to see WFP irrigation projects, which will benefit 14,377 people and lead to 1,480 hectares irrigated land. The huge investments in the province have led to the opening of a WFP field office in the province (Kapan) on the occasion of the high-level visit.

WFP also signed a cooperation agreement with the Armenian National Agrarian University (ANAU), which will expand and upgrade agricultural extension and learning opportunities in Syunik.

WFP provided in-kind food assistance to 69 schools of Armavir province reaching 10,813 children with nutritious hot school meals. 266 kitchen helpers and cooks (with their family members, in total 1,330 beneficiaries) working in Armavir schools also received in-kind assistance as compensation for their support. Also, WFP’s cash transfers in last month to Kotayk province (marz) benefited 15,032 schoolchildren.

WFP continues national capacity strengthening for school feeding. In April, 61 cooks and kitchen helpers from Lori province received practical trainings on food handling and cooking. Trainings were provided by Vanadzor college with guidance from the School Feeding Child Welfare (SFCW) agency.

WFP in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, as well as the Russian Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute and the School Feeding Child Welfare agency launched 2 competitions in April. One was “the Second Annual Best School Mini Garden 2022” competition for schools across Armenia to promote green and clean schoolbased initiatives and to raise awareness about School Feeding.

The other was “the Cooks Contest” aimed to praise the kitchen helpers and cooks’ efforts and engagement in the school feeding.

In April, WFP continued its close engagement in the design of the five-year National Labour and Social Protection Strategy working on embedding food security and shockresponsiveness in social protection policies in Armenia.