WFP Armenia Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

46,180 people assisted in April 2021

427,348 USD cash-based transfers made

414 MT of food assistance distributed

US$1.5 m six months (June – November 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• A Memorandum of Understanding between WFP and the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia was signed on 12 April 2021 to provide a framework of assistance to vulnerable women and children spontaneous arrivals from the adjoining region of Nagorno Karabakh, who are currently residing in Armenia. The number of spontaneous arrivals from the adjoining region of Nagorno Karabakh, who will be benefiting from the monthly assistance is determined by the beneficiary transfer lists that are received from the Government and can vary. The first transfer was successfully carried out at the end of April.

• WFP commenced its cash transfers on 30 April assisting 13,350 women and children spontaneous arrivals. WFP is providing a top-up to the Government safety net programme with a monthly transfer of US$ 24 for four months. The money will be transferred in three instalments of US$ 32 for the months of April, May and June. The decision to provide three instalments of US$ 32 (totalling US$ 96) instead of four instalments of US$ 24 has been taken to address an increase in the use of negative coping mechanisms (borrowing/ taking out credit loans to cover food needs) by beneficiaries confirmed by the latest food security needs assessment completed in March 2021.

• Deputy Regional Director (DRD), Kate Newton visited Armenia to learn about WFP operations, challenges, and future plans. During her stay, the DRD met with all WFP Country Office staff, various partners and Government counterparts including the Deputy Minister of Education, to discuss the cooperation built over the years between WFP and the Government of Armenia to ensure the sustainability and full nationalisation of the School Feeding (SF) Programme. Additionally, Ms Newton had an online conference with the Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute (SIFI), the longstanding cooperating partner of WFP Armenia, to discuss the successes of the school feeding programme that were jointly achieved during 10 years of cooperation.

• WFP has started the distribution of take-home rations for targeted 53,894 schoolchildren to ensure the families benefit from a well-balanced diet while school canteens are closed. In April 26,115 children and 6,575 kitchen helpers were assisted.