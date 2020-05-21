WFP Armenia Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

• With the gradual evolvement of the COVID-19 pandemic from an emergency to a socio-economic crisis, WFP has designed a three phased response.

First to address immediate needs and tackle the health and food emergency; second to address socioeconomic impacts; and third to ensure the long-term recovery of Armenia. In parallel, WFP in Armenia has by now integrated COVID-19 mitigation measures in all its pre-pandemic activities.

• As of April 30th , Armenia registered 2148 COVID-19 cases, with 33 deaths (National Center for Disease Control, 01.05.2020). WFP supports and co-leads the Supply Chain and Food Security sectors for the COVID-19 response, gathering UN agencies, Government line ministries and partners. WFP also actively participates in other sectors such as social policy, education, socio economic and early recovery.

Extensive work has also been done jointly with other UN agencies on the development of the UN contingency plan and the coordination of the UN system response.

• WFP in Armenia jointly with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs developed a shock-responsive School Feeding model to continue providing a safety net to children while schools are closed. Cash assistance of 200 AMD per child will be provided for two months to cover the costs of an adjusted nutritious food basket as an alternative to on-site school lunches. The shock responsive school feeding programme will target primary school aged children (aged 6 – 9 years) from the vulnerable families across the country including in Yerevan capital. The implementation mechanisms are currently being finalized with the government.

• WFP in Armenia designed different types of assessments specific to the impacts of COVID-19 in Armenia. Questionnaires to assess the impacts on food security and agricultural activities have been finalised to identify urgent needs and design support to vulnerable populations three types of pulses were sown, enabling the community to harvest the nutritious pulses this year.