WFP Armenia Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

62,004 people assisted in April 2019

518 mt of food assistance distributed

32,261 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0 m six months (May–October 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

▪ Ahead of WFP’s handover of the implementation and management of the School Feeding Programme in Aragatsotn province to the Government of Armenia, WFP carried out preliminary assessments to ensure the sustainability of the project. Results indicate that all schools are fully set up to continue the implementation of school feeding activities; school kitchens and canteens have been completely renovated and furnished with new equipment, kitchen staff have been fully trained on the preparation of food and menus, and the schools’ administrators have been trained on procurement practices, contracting and reporting processes. The handover of the implementation and management of the School Feeding Programme in the province to the Government is expected to take place in September 2019.

▪ WFP Armenia will present the Country Strategic Plan for 2019 to 2024 in June at the WFP Executive Board. The 36 member states will review and discuss the forthcoming five-year plan to provide the official approval and give the start to the new phase for WFP’s operations in Armenia.

▪ WFP Armenia has been implementing a pilot project to complement the School Feeding Programme with school snacks for pre-schoolers in selected schools across three provinces in Armenia since 01 October 2018. The pilot aims to provide evidence that will be analysed through an impact evaluation on the potential role of school snacks in supporting the learning of preschool-aged children. The initiative aims to support the Government of Armenia in evidence-based policy development. As a first stage, the evaluation measured the impact of the school snacks on knowledge acquisition. The preliminary results of the first-round show a possibility of significant effects on cognitive development of preschool-aged children. The complete results will be available in August.

▪ On 15 April, WFP Armenia delivered a presentation on Food Value Chains and their impact on community economic development, food security and nutrition in Armenia, for students and professors of the Armenian State Economic University (ASEU). The outreach event was a joint initiative of the Department of Global Communications and other UN agencies in Armenia.