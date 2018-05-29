WFP Armenia Country Brief, April 2018

Operational Updates

The ERG includes the key stakeholders and aims to support a credible, transparent, impartial and quality evaluation process. WFP presented the purpose and scope of the evaluation to jointly plan further steps.

Meeting with WFP partners the Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute (SIFI) and the Sustainable School Feeding Foundation (SSFF):

On 17 April, WFP Armenia Country office organized a meeting with SIFI counterparts and SSFF representatives to discuss SSFF draft strategy. The strategy outlines that WFP will be handing over the five remaining provinces to the national school feeding programme by 2023. The SSFF highlighted the need to adapt and develop procurement laws by the Government to facilitate Armenian smallholders’ participation in WFP procurement process for school feeding.

National School Feeding Programme – Aragatsotn province: WFP Armenia plans to transfer Aragatsotn province schools to the National School Meals Programme during 2019. Currently,

WFP School Meals Programme covers 50 percent of the schools in the province. The 2017 assessment by WFP and SIFI identified 111 schools out of 118 that require rehabilitation of their kitchens and cafeterias.

WFP aims to prepare all schools for the smooth handover through its transitional model.