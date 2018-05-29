WFP Armenia Country Brief, April 2018
Operational Updates
- Evidence-based programming: WFP Armenia is currently conducting an Impact Evaluation of the Nutrition-sensitive Aspect of the “Development of Sustainable School Meals” Project in Armenia. The evaluation aims to enhance the impact of school meals on learning. The first meeting of the Evaluation Reference Group (ERG) took place on 28 April 2018.
The ERG includes the key stakeholders and aims to support a credible, transparent, impartial and quality evaluation process. WFP presented the purpose and scope of the evaluation to jointly plan further steps.
Meeting with WFP partners the Social and Industrial Foodservice Institute (SIFI) and the Sustainable School Feeding Foundation (SSFF):
On 17 April, WFP Armenia Country office organized a meeting with SIFI counterparts and SSFF representatives to discuss SSFF draft strategy. The strategy outlines that WFP will be handing over the five remaining provinces to the national school feeding programme by 2023. The SSFF highlighted the need to adapt and develop procurement laws by the Government to facilitate Armenian smallholders’ participation in WFP procurement process for school feeding.
National School Feeding Programme – Aragatsotn province: WFP Armenia plans to transfer Aragatsotn province schools to the National School Meals Programme during 2019. Currently,
WFP School Meals Programme covers 50 percent of the schools in the province. The 2017 assessment by WFP and SIFI identified 111 schools out of 118 that require rehabilitation of their kitchens and cafeterias.
WFP aims to prepare all schools for the smooth handover through its transitional model.
National School Feeding Programme – Shirak province: WFP will hand over schools in Shirak province to the National School Feeding Programme in September 2018. One of the main challenges is inadequate infrastructure. WFP Armenia, Children of Armenia Fund (COAF), Caritas and Birthright Armenia jointly implemented renovation works in 63 schools.
Donor coordination meeting organised in March 2018 by WFP and its cooperating partners enabled securing funding from public and private sources to renovate kitchen and cafeterias in additional 22 schools.