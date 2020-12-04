Welcoming continuing ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh situation, Secretary-General urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to resume talks for peaceful settlement

SG/SM/20473

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of the 3 December joint statement on the situation in Nagorno‑Karabakh by the Heads of Delegation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co‑Chair countries. He welcomes the continuing adherence to the ceasefire in accordance with the 9 November joint statement by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, and the President of the Russian Federation, and calls on all concerned to continue implementing their obligations, notably as they relate to international humanitarian law and human rights law.

The Secretary-General underlines that the United Nations is prepared to respond to the humanitarian needs in all areas affected by the conflict, and to scale up ongoing assistance in Armenia and Azerbaijan, as required. He calls on all relevant actors to cooperate fully with the United Nations entities to ensure their unfettered access.

The Secretary‑General urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE’s Minsk Group Co‑Chairs to reach a lasting peaceful settlement. He encourages the Governments and the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan to embark on a path of dialogue to foster regional peace, stability and prosperity.

For information media. Not an official record.