Violence Against or Obstruction of Health Care in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020

Between 1 and 2 p.m. on October 28, 2020 an Azerbaijani unguided artillery rocket damaged the new maternity ward of the Republican Medical Center in Stepanakert, which had yet to open. In the attack, four stories of windows were blown out and pieces fell from the ceiling. The strike also damaged the adjacent medical center that was treating COVID-19 patients. Azerbaijani authorities denied responsibility and in turn accused Armenia of launching a rocket strike on Barda town that killed more than 20 civilians and wounded over 70. Armenia rejected these accusations.

OVERVIEW

The Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) identified 13 incidents of violence against or obstruction of health care in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in 2020. In these incidents health facilities were damaged and health workers killed and injured.

This factsheet is based on the dataset 2020 SHCC Health Care Nagorno-Karabakh Data, which is available on the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX).